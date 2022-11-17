Tony Winner Joaquina Kalukango to Play the Witch in Into the Woods on Broadway

There's a new witch in town! Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango will take over the role of the Witch in the Broadway revival of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods beginning on December 16. She will replace Patina Miller and Montego Glover who currently share the role at the St. James Theatre.

A Tony winner for her starring performance in Paradise Square, Kalukango earned an additional nomination for leading Slave Play. Her other Broadway credits include The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me and Godspell.

When Kalukango joins the cast, it will feature Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d’Arcy James as the Baker, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel’s Prince, Denée Benton as Cinderella, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack’s Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.

The company also includes Ta’Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan and Lucia Spina.

The Lear deBessonet- directed production is set to play its final performance on January 8, 2023. This marks the third revival of Into the Woods and its first time back on Broadway in 20 years. A movie adaptation was released in 2014.