Hear from Audra McDonald, Lea Michele & More on The Broadway Show

Tamsen Fadal & Audra McDonald
(Photo: Cyd Sacks)
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on November 27 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Tamsen Fadal chats with six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald about returning to Broadway in Ohio State Murders.
- Hit the red carpet for opening night of Broadway’s & Juliet.
- Hello, gorgeous! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Funny Girl leading lady Lea Michele. Fans can listen to her on the recently released cast album.
- Correspondent Charlie Cooper sits down with Hamilton’s Nik Walker to talk about taking on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s revolutionary hit.
- Get inside this year’s Arthur Miller Foundation gala. Plus, learn about AMF and other great organizations to support on Giving Tuesday.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!