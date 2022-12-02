See Adrianna Hicks, Christian Borle, J Harrison Ghee & More in New Some Like It Hot Footage

Get ready for Some Like It Hot! The new musical, based on the 1959 Hollywood classic, just released new footage. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the musical, which stars Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue. Featuring a book by The Inheritance's Tony-winning scribe Matthew Lopez and comedian Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot has a score by Tony-winning Hairspray songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It began performances at the Shubert Theatre on November 1 and officially opens on December 11. Check out the new video below.