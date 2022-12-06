Broadway Grosses: Audiences Head to Hamilton in the Holiday Season

Miguel Cervantes and the cast of "Hamilton" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The holiday season has arrived in New York City, and audiences are heading to Broadway. Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical, remains a big box office hit. This week, the show brought in $2,083,446 and saw patrons fill the Richard Rodgers Theatre to 95.41 percent capacity. The Music Man, The Lion King and The Phantom of the Opera continue as box office frontrunners. Additionally, the final shows of the year have all begun preview performances with Ohio State Murders, Between Riverside and Crazy and The Collaboration all joining the boards.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 4.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,030,899)

2. The Lion King ($2,162,999)

3. Hamilton ($2,083,446)

4. The Phantom of the Opera ($1,966,059)

5. Wicked ($1,824,793)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. The Collaboration ($208,597)*

4. Ohio State Murders ($196,541)*

3. KPOP ($126,493)

2. Ain't No Mo' ($120,901)

1. Between Riverside and Crazy ($117,991)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Phantom of the Opera (101.09%)

2. MJ The Musical (99.63%)

3. Funny Girl (99.00%)

4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (98.67%)

5. The Music Man (98.00%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Some Like It Hot (64.99%)**

4. Topdog/Underdog (56.69%)

3. 1776 (55.03%)

2. Take Me Out (49.67%)

1. Ohio State Murders (45.53%)*

*Number based on six preview performances.

**Number based on seven preview performances.



Source: The Broadway League