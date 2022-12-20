Broadway Grosses: Audiences Rally Around Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo'

After announcing it would close on December 18, Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' then extended its run at the Belasco Theatre through December 23. Playwright and star Cooper launched the #SaveAintNoMo campaign following the closing notice, and audiences appear to be showing up. The show earned $499,303 last week and reached 92.96 percent capacity. Also of note: Funny Girl, starring Lea Michele, shattered the all-time box office record at the August Wilson Theatre, grossing $2,005,697, marking both a record for the highest gross at the Broadway house and for the production. Mean Girls previously held the house record at $1,994,386 in 2018.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 18.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,249,366)

2. The Lion King ($2,449,001)

3. Hamilton ($2,255,421)

4. Wicked ($2,159,025)

5. The Phantom of the Opera ($2,039,745)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Ohio State Murders ($282,787)

4. Topdog/Underdog ($257,217)

3. 1776 ($212,110)*

2. The Collaboration ($203,103)

1. Between Riverside and Crazy ($163,320)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Phantom of the Opera (101.41%)

2. Hamilton (100.31%)

3. MJ The Musical (99.92%)

4. Hadestown (99.82%)

5. The Music Man (99.39%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Death of a Salesman (69.78%)

4. Almost Famous (67.71%)

3. Topdog/Underdog (51.54%)

2. Take Me Out (46.91%)

1. Ohio State Murders (44.04%)

*Number based on seven performances.

Source: The Broadway League