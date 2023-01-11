 Skip to main content
Broadway Grosses: Audiences Rush to Say Farewell to Beetlejuice

The Biz
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jan 11, 2023
David Josefsberg, Kerry Butler, Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman in "Beetlejuice"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

On January 8, the Netherworld exited Broadway when Beetlejuice played its final performance, and audiences flocked to the Marquis Theatre to say goodbye. The musical, which is now touring across the country, earned top spots in both grosses and capacity by bringing in $2,146,200 and filling the theater to 101 percent capacity. Meanwhile, Hadestown Tony nominee Patrick Page played his final performance as Hades, filling the Walter Kerr Theater to 100.79 percent capacity. A slew of Broadway productions also took final bows on January 8, including 1776, Almost Famous and Into the Woods.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 8.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,146,164) The Lion King ($1,998,294)  
2. The Phantom of the Opera ($2,185,286)
3. Beeltejuice ($2,146,200)
4. Hamilton ($2,120,811)
5. Wicked ($1,982,764)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Topdog/Underdog ($401,055) 
4. 1776 ($361,426)
3. Ohio State Murders ($361,242)
2. The Collaboration ($297,932)
1. Between Riverside and Crazy ($139,919)* 

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (101.70%)  
2. Beetlejuice (101.00%)  
3. The Book of Mormon (100.82%)   
4. Hamilton (100.81%) 
5. Hadestown (100.79%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Some Like It Hot (77.05%)
4. Topdog/Underdog (73.36%) 
3. Leopoldstadt (68.49%) 
2. Take Me Out (61.66%)
1. Ohio State Murders (59.89%)

*Number based on four regular performances.

Source: The Broadway League

