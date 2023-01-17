Broadway Grosses: Tony-Winning A Strange Loop Breaks Record in Final Week on Broadway

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop played its final performance at the Lyceum Theatre on January 15. The show reached 99.31 percent capacity and grossed $955,591. It was not only A Strange Loop's highest gross of the run, it also broke the box office record at the Lyceum Theatre. The Music Man, Topdog/Underdog, Ohio State Murder, Death of a Salesman and The Old Man and the Pool also played final Broadway performances on January 15.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 15.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,589,149)

2. The Phantom of the Opera ($2,180,337)

3. Hamilton ($2,078,621)

4. Funny Girl ($2,017,877)

5. The Lion King ($1,885,831)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Topdog/Underdog ($572,922)

4. Take Me Out ($529,303)

3. The Collaboration ($351,840)

2. Between Riverside and Crazy ($307,646)

1. Pictures From Home ($283,572)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Music Man (101.89%)

2. The Phantom of the Opera (101.12%)

3. Hamilton (100.64%)

4. Hadestown (100.46%)

5. A Strange Loop (99.31%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. A Beautiful Noise (82.67%)

4. The Piano Lesson (80.00%)

3. Leopoldstadt (76.47%)

2. Some Like It Hot (74.70%)

1. Take Me Out (71.24%)



*Number based on four preview performances.

Source: The Broadway League