Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Nikki M. James Joins Daredevil: Born Again Marvel Series

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Tony Winner Nikki M. James Joins Daredevil: Born Again Marvel Series

Nikki M. James is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Tony winner will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline. Details surrounding James' character is being kept under wraps. She joins Broadway alum Charlie Cox who returns as the title character for the series, which follows Matt Murdock, a blind attorney by day and crimefighter by night. James is a Tony winner for her featured performance in The Book of Mormon. Her other Broadway credits include Les Misérables, All Shook Up and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. James is known for screen roles in Severance, Spoiler Alert, The Good Fight and more.

Into the Woods Tour Completes Cast

The recently closed Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods begins its national tour in February at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. following preview performances in Buffalo, New York. Newly announced cast members include Diane Phelan as Cinderella, Jason Forbach as Rapunzel’s Prince, Rayanne Gonzales as Jack’s Mother (D.C. only), Josh Breckenridge as Cinderella’s Father, Felicia Curry as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s Wife. Erica Durham, Ellie Fishman, Marya Grandy, Paul Kreppel, Eddie Lopez, Ximone Rose and Sam Simahk will serve as understudies. They join the previously announced Montego Glover as the Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker, Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf, Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.

London's The Phantom of the Opera Announces New Cast

The West End's long-running The Phantom of the Opera has announced new stars. Earl Carpenter will return to the role of The Phantom from February 13 through April 1, while Holly-Anne Hull will take on the role of Christine Daae full-time beginning January 23 after being the Christine Alternate since 2021. Paige Blankson joins as the new Christine Alternate on February 13. Jon Robyns will take over as The Phantom beginning April 3. They join Matt Blaker as Raoul and Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. The Phantom of the Opera continues to run at Her Majesty’s Theatre, while the Broadway production will have its final performance at the Majestic Theatre on April 16.

Lauren Patten, Damon Daunno, Ciara Renée & More Set for World Premiere Musical

A slew of Broadway stars will appear in the world premiere production of the musical The Lonely Few at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. The Lonely Few features a book by Rachel Bonds and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak. It is directed by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott and follows the story of Lila, a young woman getting by in her Kentucky hometown by playing with her band The Lonely Few and what happens when an established musician offers her a shot at something bigger. Tony winner Lauren Patten will star as Lila with Joshua Close as Adam, Tony nominee Damon Daunno as Dylan, Ciara Renée as Amy, Helen J Shen as JJ and Thomas Silcott as Paul. The Lonely Few will begin performances on February 28 and open on March 9.

Daniel Radcliffe, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More Win Critics Choice Awards

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards took place on January 15 and some stage stars took home prizes. Merrily We Roll Along star Daniel Radcliffe won Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for his turn as the title role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph won for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on Abbott Elementary. Tony nominee Jean Smart won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks and Broadway alum Angela Bassett earned Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Click here for a full list of winners.