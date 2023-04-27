New York, New York, Some Like It Hot, Shucked Lead 2023 Outer Critics Circle Nominations

Clyde Alves, Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele in "New York, New York"

The Outer Critics Circle, an organization of out-of-town writers who cover New York theater, has announced nominees for the 72nd Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and off-Broadway season. Winners will be announced on May 16 ahead of an official awards ceremony on May 25 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

This is the first year that gender specifications have been removed from all acting categories. In addition, off-Broadway performers are now housed under separate acting categories to distinguish from Broadway productions.

On the nominations front, New York, New York leads all Broadway musicals with twelve nods total, followed by Some Like It Hot with ten and Shucked with seven. Leopoldstadt garnered the most nominations for a Main Stem play with six.

James Ijames’ Fat Ham is among the nominees for the annual John Gassner Award, honoring a new American play, preferably by a new playwright.

Also of note is an Outstanding Solo Performance nod for Jodie Comer’s recently opened Broadway debut in Prima Facie.

Additionally, B.H. Barry will be acknowledged with a Special Achievement Award for his six-decade career as a fight director, a role in which he served for the current revival of Camelot.

Note: Only new elements were considered for Cost of Living, Kimberly Akimbo, Ain’t No Mo’, Between Riverside and Crazy and Kinky Boots, all of which were eligible for Outer Critics Circle Awards in prior years.

A full list of 2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominees can be found below.

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Outstanding New Broadway Play

Good Night, Oscar

Leopoldstadt

Life of Pi

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Summer, 1976

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

The Bedwetter

Between the Lines

The Harder They Come

Only Gold

Without You

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

Becomes a Woman

A Case for the Existence of God

Chester Bailey

Downstate

Letters from Max, a ritual

John Gassner Award for New American Play (Preferably by a New Playwright)

Dark Disabled Stories by Ryan J. Haddad

Epiphany by Brian Watkins

Fat Ham by James Ijames

Wolf Play by Hansol Jung

You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz

Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Death of a Salesman

Endgame

Ohio State Murders

Topdog/Underdog

Wedding Band

Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

A Man of No Importance

Into the Woods

Merrily We Roll Along

Parade

Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

Micaela Diamond — Parade

J. Harrison Ghee — Some Like It Hot

Caroline Innerbichler — Shucked

Colton Ryan — New York, New York

Anna Uzele — New York, New York

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Kevin Del Aguila — Some Like It Hot

Julia Lester — Into the Woods

Alex Newell — Shucked

NaTasha Yvette Williams — Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe — & Juliet

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

Hiran Abeysekera — Life of Pi

Jessica Chastain — A Doll's House

Corey Hawkins — Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes — Good Night, Oscar

Audra McDonald — Ohio State Murders

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Danielle Brooks — The Piano Lesson

Sharon D Clarke — Death of a Salesman

Michael Potts — The Piano Lesson

Brandon Uranowitz — Leopoldstadt

David Zayas — Cost of Living

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Ephraim Birney — Chester Bailey

Brittany Bradford — Wedding Band

Marylouise Burke — Epiphany

Bill Irwin — Endgame

Emma Pfitzer Price — Becomes a Woman

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Veanne Cox — Wedding Band

Glenn Davis — Downstate

K. Todd Freeman – Downstate

Francis Guinan — “Downstate

Susanna Guzman — Downstate

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Nicholas Barasch — The Butcher Boy

Callum Francis — Kinky Boots

Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Along

Natey Jones — The Harder They Come

Marla Mindelle — Titanique

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Vicki Lewis — Between the Lines

Lindsay Mendez — Merrily We Roll Along

Daniel Radcliffe — Merrily We Roll Along

A.J. Shively — A Man of No Importance

Mare Winningham — A Man of No Importance

Outstanding Solo Performance

Mike Birbiglia— The Old Man & the Pool

Jodie Comer — Prima Facie

Jefferson Mays — A Christmas Carol

Sam Morrison — Sugar Daddy

Anthony Rapp — Without You

Outstanding New Score

Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel — Between the Lines

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally — Shucked

John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda — New York, New York

Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman — The Bedwetter

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman — Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli — Titanique

Robert Horn — Shucked

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin — Some Like It Hot

Suzan-Lori Parks — The Harder They Come

David West Read — & Juliet

Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)

Jason Ardizzone-West — Wedding Band

John Lee Beatty — Epiphany

Beowulf Boritt — New York, New York

Mimi Lien — Sweeney Todd

Simon Scullion — Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Dede Ayite — Topdog/Underdog

Gregg Barnes — Some Like It Hot

Brigitte Reiffenstuel — Leopoldstadt

Paloma Young — & Juliet

Donna Zakowska — New York, New York



Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Neil Austin — Leopoldstadt

Ken Billington — New York, New York

Ken Elliott and Ben Stanton — A Christmas Carol

Natasha Katz — Sweeney Todd

Tim Lutkin — Life of Pi

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)

John Gromada — Jasper

Kai Harada — New York, New York

Daniel Kluger — Epiphany

André Pluess — Good Night, Oscar

Joshua D. Reid — A Christmas Carol

Outstanding Video or Projection Design (Play or Musical)

Christopher Ash and Beowulf Boritt — New York, New York

Andrzej Goulding — Life of Pi

Lucy Mackinnon — A Christmas Carol

Isaac Madge — Leopoldstadt

Sven Ortel — Parade

Outstanding Orchestrations

Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen — Some Like It Hot

Sam Davis and Daryl Waters — New York, New York

Jason Howland — Shucked

Bill Sherman —& Juliet

Jonathan Tunick — Merrily We Roll Along



Outstanding Director of a Musical

Michael Arden — Parade

Maria Friedman — Merrily We Roll Along

Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien — Shucked

Susan Stroman — New York, New York

Outstanding Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler — Only Gold

Edgar Godineaux — The Harder They Come

Casey Nicholaw — Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman — New York, New York

Jennifer Weber — & Juliet

Outstanding Director of a Play

Kenny Leon — Topdog/Underdog

Pam MacKinnon — Downstate

Patrick Marber — Leopoldstadt

Adam Meggido — Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Max Webster — Life of Pi

The Outer Critics Circle is run under the leadership of president David Gordon. The board of directors includes Richard Ridge, Joseph Cervelli, Patrick Hoffman, David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Janice Simpson and Doug Strassler.