Prima Facie, Starring Jodie Comer, Announces Extension

The Broadway premiere of Prima Facie has announced a two-week extension. The play, originally slated for a limited engagement through June 18, will now run at the Golden Theatre until July 2. The production has also announced that, beginning May 2, it will offer $45 rush tickets sold in-person at the box office in addition to its current $10 digital lottery tickets.



“I am so humbled by the response to this show opening on Broadway,” said star Jodie Comer. “The community here has been so welcoming to us all on Prima Facie so I am absolutely thrilled that we have been able to extend the run by two weeks to hopefully meet even more of the wonderful audiences that are here.”



Prima Facie, starring Emmy Award winner Comer, opened on April 23. The new drama is written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin.



As a solo show, “Prima Facie” centers on Tessa, a successful defense attorney whose clients are often men accused of sexual assault. After she’s attacked, Tessa reevaluates the power of the law, its patriarchal lineage, the burden of proof and her own morality.



The production has garnered two Drama League Award nominations (for Outstanding Production of a Play and the Distinguished Performance Award for Comer) as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance for Comer.