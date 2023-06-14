Celebrate the 2023 Tony Awards on The Broadway Show

Perry Sook, Tamsen Fadal, Paul Wontorek and Charlie Cooper at the Carlyle Hotel
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Saturday, June 18 at 12:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- It’s The Broadway Show after dark! Host Tamsen Fadal recaps the 2023 Tony Awards and welcomes viewers into the exclusive invite-only party at the Carlyle.
- Hear from Sean Hayes and more 2023 Tony winners right after they take the podium at the United Palace on Broadway’s biggest night.
- Learn all about New York City’s iconic Carlyle and its relationship with Broadway with correspondent Perry Sook and its Managing Director Marlene Poynder.
- Party time! Correspondent Charlie Cooper takes Broadway Show viewers inside the hottest Tony Awards after party.
- Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with LaChanze, who took home two Tony Awards for producing Best Musical winner Kimberly Akimbo and Best Play Revival winner Topdog/Underdog.
- History in the making! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek catches up with newly minted Tony winners Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee.
- Host Tamsen Fadal interviews Kimberly Akimbo Tony winners Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan fresh off of their big night.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek congratulates first-time Tony winners Michael Arden, who earned an award for directing Parade, and Brandon Uranowitz, who took home a trophy for his performance in Leopoldstadt.
- Host Tamsen Fadal catches up with MJ 2022 Tony winner Myles Frost. Plus, hit the Carlyle party dance floor with MJ standout Tavon Olds-Sample.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sits down with Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s window Tony winner Miriam Silverman.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!