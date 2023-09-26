Taran Killam Will Be Sir Lancelot in Spamalot

Taran Killam will play the role of Sir Lancelot in the Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot. The previously announced production will begin performances on October 31 ahead of an opening night of November 16 at the St. James Theatre. Killam will appear as Lancelot through January 7, 2024. Beginning January 9, Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman will take over.

Killam is the final member of the opening principal cast to be announced. He will appear alongside the previously reported Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Michael Urie as Sir Robin, Nik Walker as Sir Dennis Galahad, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake and Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Historian/Prince Herbert. Casting is by JZ Casting.

This production of Spamalot is a transfer from the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage series. The Kennedy Center cast also included Brightman, Iglehart, Kritzer, Smagula, Urie and Walker.

Killam previously appeared on Broadway as a replacement for the role of King George in Hamilton. He played Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. in the 2015 City Center gala staging of Little Shop of Horrors. Killam was a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 2010-2016. Killam has also been seen in films like 12 Years a Slave and series like American Crime Story.

Brightman is currently starring as Richard Dreyfuss in the Main Stem’s The Shark Is Broken, chronicling the filming of Jaws. The play is set to close on November 19. Brightman originated the roles of Dewey in School of Rock — The Musical and the titular demon in Beetlejuice, both of which earned him Tony nominations for best performance by a leading actor in a musical. His additional Broadway credits include Glory Days, Wicked, Big Fish and Matilda the Musical.

The complete cast for Spamalot will be announced in the coming weeks.

