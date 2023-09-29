Some Like It Hot Announces Closing

The cast of "Some Like It Hot" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Some Like It Hot will play its final performance on December 30. The musical began previews on November 1, 2022, and opened at the Shubert Theatre on December 11. At the time of closing, the new musical will have played 43 previews and 440 regular performances.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot (based on the 1959 film) features a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman.

Led by DeMarius Copes (currently covering for 2023 Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee) and Christian Borle, the cast features Adrianna Hicks, Kevin Del Aguila, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Adam Heller and Mark Lotito. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Martin, Abby Matsusaka, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, Julius Williams, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Some Like It Hot received 13 Tony nominations, the most of any production from the 2022-2023 season. Ultimately, the production took home four trophies: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Costume Design of a Musical and Best Orchestrations.

A previously announced national tour is slated to launch in 2024.