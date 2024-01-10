New Musical Dead Outlaw, from The Band's Visit's Tony-Winning Team, Has its Cast

The complete cast is set for Dead Outlaw, a world-premiere musical from the Tony Award-winning creative team behind The Band’s Visit. Previews begin on February 28, with an official opening set for March 10 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. The limited engagement runs through April 7, with plans to record and release the show on Audible.

Dead Outlaw is based on the true story of Elmer McCurdy, an ambitious, turn-of-the-20th-century outlaw who, after a life of failed crime and alcoholism, was turned into a mummified side-show attraction that traveled the USA for decades. Directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, the show features music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses. Cromer, Yazbek and Moses all earned 2018 Tony Awards for their work on The Band's Visit, in addition to taking home the Tony Award for Best Musical.

The cast of Dead Outlaw will feature Jeb Brown (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Eddie Cooper (Parade), Andrew Durand (Shucked), Dashiell Eaves (A Christmas Carol), Julia Knitel (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Ken Marks (Take Me Out), Trent Saunders (Hadestown) and Thom Sesma (Oliver! at New York City Center Encores!). Understudies are Emily Fink, Austin Ku, George Merrick and Max Sangerman.

The production will include movement direction by Ani Taj, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Kai Harada and Josh Millican, soundscape composition by Isabella Curry and orchestrations by Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek. Music supervision is by Dean Sharenow with music direction by Rebekah Bruce.