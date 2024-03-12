Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Snook and Broadway-Bound Sunset Boulevard Receive Olivier Award Nominations

The Broadway-bound production of Sunset Boulevard has received 11 Olivier Award nominations, more than any other play or musical, this year. Nominations for the revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, directed by Jamie Lloyd, include Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, Best Actor in a Musical for Tom Francis and the Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director for Lloyd. As previously reported, the production will open on Broadway later this year.

Nominations for Best Actress went to Sarah Snook for The Picture of Dorian Gray—a production rumored to also be Broadway bound—and Sarah Jessica Parker for her performance in the West End transfer of Plaza Suite. For the Best Actress in a Musical category, Marisha Wallace was nominated for her performance in Guys and Dolls and Caissie Levy was nominated for her performance in Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse. Broadway alums Charlie Stemp and Cedric Neal were also nominated for their performances in Crazy for You and Guys and Dolls, respectively.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, also believed to be eyeing Broadway, is nominated for Best Director for Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, as well as Best Sound Design, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design and the Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Elsewhere, the revival of Lucy Prebble’s The Effect, soon to play The Shed’s Griffin Theatre in Hudson Yards, is nominated for Best Revival, while the West End production of Hadestown is nominated for Best Musical.

The Olivier Awards ceremony will take place on April 14 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Read the full list of nominations here.