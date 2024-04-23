Will Butler and Stereophonic Stars Rock Out on Opening Night; Cast Album Details Teased

Stereophonic, the David Adjmi play about a band toiling away to record an album in the 1970s, celebrated its Broadway opening night at the Golden Theatre on April 19. Broadway.com was there and spoke to three of the show’s stars—Will Brill, Sarah Pidgeon and Chris Stack—along with Will Butler of Arcade Fire, who penned the tracks that the unnamed band performs live onstage.

“It's about a great band making a great album,” said Butler, “and it's the same as a great artist making any great work of art. If you sat in a room and watched Picasso paint a painting, you'd be, This is compelling.” Butler also provided some clues as to what to expect from the upcoming cast album release. “There’s a lot of things that are not in the show. There's a bunch of ten-second clips on the stage that are full five-minute epics [on the album]. It's absurd. It's really absurd.”

“I remember thinking they shouldn't write music for this—it exists as a play just the way it is,” said Brill, who plays the frequently soused British bassist Reg. “And now the music is so gorgeous. It's so fun to do. It is so integral to the thing. I find it so moving and feel so lucky that I get to be a part of it.”