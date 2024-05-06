 Skip to main content
2024 Lucille Lortel Awards Announced; (pray), Stereophonic, Hell's Kitchen and More Recognized

News
by Darryn King • May 6, 2024
Amara Granderson and the company of "(pray)"
(Photo: Ben Arons)

The recipients of the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced on May 5 at a ceremony at NYU Skirball. Ars Nova and National Black Theatre's (pray) led with three awards, including Outstanding Musical. Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen, which have transferred to Broadway since their off-Broadway runs, were also recognized with awards.

Honoraray awards were presented to actor-playwright Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lifetime Achievement Award), playwright Dominique Morisseau (Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee) and off-Broadway incubator Ars Nova (Outstanding Body of Work).

The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.

Outstanding Play
*The Comeuppance
Plays For The Plague Year
Primary Trust
Stereophonic
Wet Brain

Outstanding Musical
*(pray)
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Hell's Kitchen
Teeth

Outstanding Revival
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
I Can Get It for You Wholesale
Philadelphia, Here I Come!
Sunset Baby
*Translations

Outstanding Solo Show
*All the Devils Are Here - How Shakespeare Invented the Villain
I Love You So Much I Could Die
Make Me Gorgeous!
Sorry For Your Loss
Triple Threat

Outstanding Director
Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic
David Cromer – Dead Outlaw
*nicHi douglas – (pray)
Eric Ting – The Comeuppance
Dustin Wills – Wet Brain

Outstanding Choreographer
Camille A. Brown – Hell's Kitchen
Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez – The Gardens of Anuncia
*Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – Buena Vista Social Club
nicHi douglas – (pray)
Raja Feather Kelly – Teeth

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Christopher Abbott – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
*Gabby BeansJonah
William Jackson HarperPrimary Trust
Nicole Ari ParkerThe Refuge Plays
Josh Radnor – The Ally
A.J. ShivelyPhiladelphia, Here I Come!
Paco Tolson – The Knight of the Burning Pestle

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Arnie BurtonDracula, A Comedy of Terrors
*Eli GelbStereophonic
Carmen M. HerlihyThe Apiary
Florencia Lozano – Wet Brain
Julio Monge – Wet Brain
Bubba WeilerSwing State
Frank WoodToros

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
*Natalie Venetia Belcon – Buena Vista Social Club
Jeb BrownDead Outlaw
Andrew DurandDead Outlaw
Santino FontanaI Can Get It for You Wholesale
Priscilla LopezThe Gardens of Anuncia
Alyse Alan LouisTeeth
Maleah Joi MoonHell’s Kitchen

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Shoshana BeanHell's Kitchen
Rodrick Covington – Rock & Roll Man
*Kecia LewisHell’s Kitchen
Jessica Molaskey – The Connector
Steven PasqualeTeeth
Mel Semé – Buena Vista Social Club
Thom SesmaDead Outlaw

Outstanding Ensemble
*(pray) — Ariel Kayla Blackwood, S T A R R Busby, Ashely De La Rosa, Tina Fabrique, Satori Folkes-Stone, Amara Granderson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Ziiomi Louise Law, Aigner Mizzelle, Gayle Turner, Darnell White, D. Woods
The Comeuppance — Brittany Bradford, Caleb Eberhardt, Susannah Flood, Bobby Moreno, Shannon Tyo
Flex — Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique, Tamera Tomakili
 
Outstanding Scenic Design
Jason Ardizzone-West – shadow/land
Arnulfo Maldonado – Buena Vista Social Club
Arnulfo Maldonado – Dead Outlaw
*Kate Noll – Wet Brain
David Zinn – Stereophonic
 
Outstanding Costume Design 
Dede Ayite – Buena Vista Social Club
Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic
Linda Cho – The Half-God of Rainfall
DeShon Elem – (pray)
*Lux Haac – Manahatta
 
Outstanding Lighting Design
*Amith Chandrashaker – The Comeuppance
Jiyoun Chang – Stereophonic
Jen Schriever – Spain
Cha See – Wet Brain
John Torres – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
 
Outstanding Sound Design
Tei Blow & John Gasper – Wet Brain
Jonathan Deans – Buena Vista Social Club
Palmer Hefferan – The Comeuppance
*Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic
Mikaal Sulaiman – (pray)
 
Outstanding Projection Design
59 Productions – Corruption
*Nick Hussong – Wet Brain
Jared Mezzocchi – Poor Yella Rednecks
Jared Mezzocchi – Russian Troll Farm
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew – The Connector

