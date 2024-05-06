2024 Lucille Lortel Awards Announced; (pray), Stereophonic, Hell's Kitchen and More Recognized

Amara Granderson and the company of "(pray)" (Photo: Ben Arons)

The recipients of the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced on May 5 at a ceremony at NYU Skirball. Ars Nova and National Black Theatre's (pray) led with three awards, including Outstanding Musical. Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen, which have transferred to Broadway since their off-Broadway runs, were also recognized with awards.

Honoraray awards were presented to actor-playwright Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lifetime Achievement Award), playwright Dominique Morisseau (Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee) and off-Broadway incubator Ars Nova (Outstanding Body of Work).

The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.

Outstanding Play

*The Comeuppance

Plays For The Plague Year

Primary Trust

Stereophonic

Wet Brain

Outstanding Musical

*(pray)

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Hell's Kitchen

Teeth

Outstanding Revival

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Sunset Baby

*Translations

Outstanding Solo Show

*All the Devils Are Here - How Shakespeare Invented the Villain

I Love You So Much I Could Die

Make Me Gorgeous!

Sorry For Your Loss

Triple Threat

Outstanding Director

Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic

David Cromer – Dead Outlaw

*nicHi douglas – (pray)

Eric Ting – The Comeuppance

Dustin Wills – Wet Brain

Outstanding Choreographer

Camille A. Brown – Hell's Kitchen

Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez – The Gardens of Anuncia

*Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – Buena Vista Social Club

nicHi douglas – (pray)

Raja Feather Kelly – Teeth

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Christopher Abbott – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

*Gabby Beans – Jonah

William Jackson Harper – Primary Trust

Nicole Ari Parker – The Refuge Plays

Josh Radnor – The Ally

A.J. Shively – Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Paco Tolson – The Knight of the Burning Pestle

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Arnie Burton – Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

*Eli Gelb – Stereophonic

Carmen M. Herlihy – The Apiary

Florencia Lozano – Wet Brain

Julio Monge – Wet Brain

Bubba Weiler – Swing State

Frank Wood – Toros

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

*Natalie Venetia Belcon – Buena Vista Social Club

Jeb Brown – Dead Outlaw

Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw

Santino Fontana – I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Priscilla Lopez – The Gardens of Anuncia

Alyse Alan Louis – Teeth

Maleah Joi Moon – Hell’s Kitchen

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Shoshana Bean – Hell's Kitchen

Rodrick Covington – Rock & Roll Man

*Kecia Lewis – Hell’s Kitchen

Jessica Molaskey – The Connector

Steven Pasquale – Teeth

Mel Semé – Buena Vista Social Club

Thom Sesma – Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Ensemble

*(pray) — Ariel Kayla Blackwood, S T A R R Busby, Ashely De La Rosa, Tina Fabrique, Satori Folkes-Stone, Amara Granderson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Ziiomi Louise Law, Aigner Mizzelle, Gayle Turner, Darnell White, D. Woods

The Comeuppance — Brittany Bradford, Caleb Eberhardt, Susannah Flood, Bobby Moreno, Shannon Tyo

Flex — Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique, Tamera Tomakili



Outstanding Scenic Design

Jason Ardizzone-West – shadow/land

Arnulfo Maldonado – Buena Vista Social Club

Arnulfo Maldonado – Dead Outlaw

*Kate Noll – Wet Brain

David Zinn – Stereophonic



Outstanding Costume Design

Dede Ayite – Buena Vista Social Club

Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic

Linda Cho – The Half-God of Rainfall

DeShon Elem – (pray)

*Lux Haac – Manahatta



Outstanding Lighting Design

*Amith Chandrashaker – The Comeuppance

Jiyoun Chang – Stereophonic

Jen Schriever – Spain

Cha See – Wet Brain

John Torres – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea



Outstanding Sound Design

Tei Blow & John Gasper – Wet Brain

Jonathan Deans – Buena Vista Social Club

Palmer Hefferan – The Comeuppance

*Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic

Mikaal Sulaiman – (pray)



Outstanding Projection Design

59 Productions – Corruption

*Nick Hussong – Wet Brain

Jared Mezzocchi – Poor Yella Rednecks

Jared Mezzocchi – Russian Troll Farm

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew – The Connector