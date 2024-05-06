2024 Lucille Lortel Awards Announced; (pray), Stereophonic, Hell's Kitchen and More Recognized

The recipients of the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced on May 5 at a ceremony at NYU Skirball. Ars Nova and National Black Theatre's (pray) led with three awards, including Outstanding Musical. Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen, which have transferred to Broadway since their off-Broadway runs, were also recognized with awards.
Honoraray awards were presented to actor-playwright Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lifetime Achievement Award), playwright Dominique Morisseau (Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee) and off-Broadway incubator Ars Nova (Outstanding Body of Work).
The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
Outstanding Play
*The Comeuppance
Plays For The Plague Year
Primary Trust
Stereophonic
Wet Brain
Outstanding Musical
*(pray)
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Hell's Kitchen
Teeth
Outstanding Revival
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
I Can Get It for You Wholesale
Philadelphia, Here I Come!
Sunset Baby
*Translations
Outstanding Solo Show
*All the Devils Are Here - How Shakespeare Invented the Villain
I Love You So Much I Could Die
Make Me Gorgeous!
Sorry For Your Loss
Triple Threat
Outstanding Director
Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic
David Cromer – Dead Outlaw
*nicHi douglas – (pray)
Eric Ting – The Comeuppance
Dustin Wills – Wet Brain
Outstanding Choreographer
Camille A. Brown – Hell's Kitchen
Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez – The Gardens of Anuncia
*Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – Buena Vista Social Club
nicHi douglas – (pray)
Raja Feather Kelly – Teeth
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Christopher Abbott – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
*Gabby Beans – Jonah
William Jackson Harper – Primary Trust
Nicole Ari Parker – The Refuge Plays
Josh Radnor – The Ally
A.J. Shively – Philadelphia, Here I Come!
Paco Tolson – The Knight of the Burning Pestle
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Arnie Burton – Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors
*Eli Gelb – Stereophonic
Carmen M. Herlihy – The Apiary
Florencia Lozano – Wet Brain
Julio Monge – Wet Brain
Bubba Weiler – Swing State
Frank Wood – Toros
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
*Natalie Venetia Belcon – Buena Vista Social Club
Jeb Brown – Dead Outlaw
Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw
Santino Fontana – I Can Get It for You Wholesale
Priscilla Lopez – The Gardens of Anuncia
Alyse Alan Louis – Teeth
Maleah Joi Moon – Hell’s Kitchen
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Shoshana Bean – Hell's Kitchen
Rodrick Covington – Rock & Roll Man
*Kecia Lewis – Hell’s Kitchen
Jessica Molaskey – The Connector
Steven Pasquale – Teeth
Mel Semé – Buena Vista Social Club
Thom Sesma – Dead Outlaw
Outstanding Ensemble
*(pray) — Ariel Kayla Blackwood, S T A R R Busby, Ashely De La Rosa, Tina Fabrique, Satori Folkes-Stone, Amara Granderson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Ziiomi Louise Law, Aigner Mizzelle, Gayle Turner, Darnell White, D. Woods
The Comeuppance — Brittany Bradford, Caleb Eberhardt, Susannah Flood, Bobby Moreno, Shannon Tyo
Flex — Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique, Tamera Tomakili
Outstanding Scenic Design
Jason Ardizzone-West – shadow/land
Arnulfo Maldonado – Buena Vista Social Club
Arnulfo Maldonado – Dead Outlaw
*Kate Noll – Wet Brain
David Zinn – Stereophonic
Outstanding Costume Design
Dede Ayite – Buena Vista Social Club
Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic
Linda Cho – The Half-God of Rainfall
DeShon Elem – (pray)
*Lux Haac – Manahatta
Outstanding Lighting Design
*Amith Chandrashaker – The Comeuppance
Jiyoun Chang – Stereophonic
Jen Schriever – Spain
Cha See – Wet Brain
John Torres – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
Outstanding Sound Design
Tei Blow & John Gasper – Wet Brain
Jonathan Deans – Buena Vista Social Club
Palmer Hefferan – The Comeuppance
*Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic
Mikaal Sulaiman – (pray)
Outstanding Projection Design
59 Productions – Corruption
*Nick Hussong – Wet Brain
Jared Mezzocchi – Poor Yella Rednecks
Jared Mezzocchi – Russian Troll Farm
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew – The Connector