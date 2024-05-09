 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Tears, Hugs and Joy with Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Jonathan Groff and More of the 2024 Tony Award Nominees

Watch It
by Hayley Levitt • May 9, 2024
Jessica Lange in "Mother Play," Sarah Paulson in "Appropriate," Jonathan Groff in "Merrily We Roll Along"
(Photos: Joan Marcus; Joan Marcus; Matthew Murphy)

The 2023-24 Broadway season has come to an end and the newly minted nominees for the 77th Tony Awards have begun their monthlong period of celebration and reflection. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with dozens of this year’s recognized artists at Sofitel New York hardly 48 hours after receiving the exciting news.

“It’s the most extraordinary thing that’s ever happened to me in my professional life,” said first-time nominee Sarah Paulson, an Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner who stars as Toni Lafayette in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ family drama Appropriate. A seasoned actress with plenty of bona fides for her screen career, she still says, “It’s like a puncture to my little seven-year-old heart.”

Jessica Lange, a 2016 Tony Award winner for her performance in Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night, returns to the Tony fray—this time for her performance in the world premiere of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play, starring alongside fellow nominees Jim Parsons and Celia Keenan-Bolger. “With Streetcar Named Desire, or Glass Menagerie”—in which she serendipitously co-starred with Sarah Paulson in 2005—“and certainly with Long Day’s Journey, you know the play is brilliant,” said Lange. “You know it works. But with this, it was like the great unknown, and that’s a huge leap off the cliff.”

Merrily We Roll Along star Jonathan Groff, meanwhile, joins the party with his third career nomination, following previous nominations for his roles in Spring Awakening and Hamilton. Even so, he’s consciously preserving his youthful ebullience as he enters his latest Tony season. “I remember being 22 at the Tonys and feeling like a dream that I had as a kid is coming true. And feeling like, ‘Why is everybody so serious?’” Groff recalled, working hard to talk through tears. “I remember telling myself then when I was 22, if I’m ever back here again… I’m going to try and not lose the joy.”

Watch the full video below, also featuring conversations with Mother Play’s Jim Parsons, Purlie VictoriousLeslie Odom Jr., Cabaret’s Eddie Redmayne, Hell’s Kitchen's Maleah Joi MoonThe OutsidersBrody Grant and and Merrily We Roll Along’s Daniel Radcliffe.

Related Shows

Merrily We Roll Along

from $75.76

Appropriate

from $73.41

Cabaret

from $107.11

The Outsiders

from $71.32

Mother Play

from $136.62

Hell's Kitchen

from $50.94
View All (6)

Star Files

Brody Grant

Jonathan Groff

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Jessica Lange

Maleah Joi Moon

Leslie Odom Jr.

Jim Parsons

Sarah Paulson

Daniel Radcliffe

Eddie Redmayne
View All (10)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway Star Jason Danieley Announces Marriage
  2. The Great Gatsby, The Notebook and Back to the Future Lead Nominations for Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. World-Premiere Stage Adaptation of Schmigadoon! Is Coming to the Kennedy Center in 2025
Back to Top