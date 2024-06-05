André De Shields on Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Paula Vogel Talk Mother Play & More on The Broadway Show

It’s officially Pride Month in New York City and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is kicking it off with a journey to the heaviside layer.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a queer reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats set in the world of ball culture, begins its run at the Perelman Performing Arts Center on June 13. Watch Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sit down with the show’s stars André De Shields (Old Deuteronomy) and “Tempress” Chasity Moore (Grizabella), as well as the directors and choreographers who are giving new meaning to the musical you know and love.

Jessica Lange and Tamsen Fadal (Photo: Cyd Sacks)

Playwright Paula Vogel brings a queer story to the stage in Mother Play, now running on Broadway at the Hayes Theater. Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, who plays a theatricalized version of the playwright in the semi-autobiographical production, joins Vogel for a conversation with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens in the latest segment of Building Broadway. The Broadway Show also revisits host Fadal’s interview with Mother Play’s matriarch, Jessica Lange.

Stage veteran Steven Skybell earned his first Tony nomination this season for his performance as Herr Schultz in Rebecca Frecknall’s revival of Cabaret. See him reflect on this exciting moment in his career on a stroll through the Theater District with correspondent Charlie Cooper.

Titanic continues sailing full steam ahead toward its June 11 opening at New York City Center, and correspondent Perry Sook is tracking the voyage. In the second of three installments of Sook’s behind-the-scenes series, he visits the rehearsal room, checking in on director Anne Kauffman along with some of the show’s illustrious stars, including Jose Llana, Ramin Karimloo and Bonnie Milligan.

This week, the Road to the Jimmys stops in Buffalo, NY. Meet Cindy Ripley, one of the minds behind the education program at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, which preps its talented young artists for a shot at the Jimmy Awards.

