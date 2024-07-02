 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Stephanie Mills, Maia Reficco and Yola Begin Performances in Broadway's Hadestown

Curtain Up
by Hayley Levitt • Jul 2, 2024
Stephanie Mills, Maia Reficco, Yola
(Photos: Kristen Jan Wong; c/o DKC/O&M)

Hadestown welcomes three new principal cast members to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on July 2. Beginning performances are Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Maia Reficco as Eurydice and Yola as Persephone. Mills is best known as the original Dorothy in The Wiz on Broadway, Reficco stars in the HBO Max Original Series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Yola is a six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. 

The Broadway cast of Hadestown also currently features Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Phillip Boykin as Hades and Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad and Brit West as the Fates. Jon Jon BrionesIsa Briones and Ani DiFranco recently departed the cast as Hermes, Eurydice and Persephone, respectively. 

Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the show features a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin.

 

Related Shows

Hadestown

from $65.84

Star Files

Yola

Phillip Boykin

Jordan Fisher

Maia Reficco
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Two-Time Tony Winner Christian Borle to Star in Tammy Faye Musical on Broadway
  2. Broadway's MJ the Musical Has Two New (Junior) Kings of Pop
  3. The Who's Tommy Sets Final Broadway Performance
Back to Top