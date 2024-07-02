Stephanie Mills, Maia Reficco and Yola Begin Performances in Broadway's Hadestown

Hadestown welcomes three new principal cast members to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on July 2. Beginning performances are Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Maia Reficco as Eurydice and Yola as Persephone. Mills is best known as the original Dorothy in The Wiz on Broadway, Reficco stars in the HBO Max Original Series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Yola is a six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter.

The Broadway cast of Hadestown also currently features Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Phillip Boykin as Hades and Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad and Brit West as the Fates. Jon Jon Briones, Isa Briones and Ani DiFranco recently departed the cast as Hermes, Eurydice and Persephone, respectively.

Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the show features a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin.