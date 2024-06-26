The Broadway Show Kicks Off Summer with Oh, Mary!'s Cole Escola, the 2024 Jimmy Award Winners and More

The June 16 Tony Awards put a cap on an exciting 2023-24 Broadway season. But with the end of one season comes the start of the next! Kick off your summer—and a fresh year of theater—with this week’s episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Director Kenny Leon opened the brand-new Broadway season with Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Samm-Art Williams’ 1979 play Home. See the production’s trio of stars—Tory Kittles, Brittany Inge and Stori Ayers—celebrate the poetic play’s return to the New York stage.

Jimmy Award winners Gretchen Shope and Damson Chola Jr. with host Josh Groban

(Photo: Tricia Baron)

Cole Escola’s hit comedy Oh, Mary! is also raring to take Broadway by storm, beginning performance June 26 at the Lyceum Theatre. Watch Escola join Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek for a chat at the legendary Sardi’s restaurant where the actor and star muses in disbelief at the “stupid show” that made this dream a reality.

Meet the winners of the 15th annual Jimmy Awards! The Broadway Show closes out its Road to the Jimmys series by sitting down with Gretchen Shope and Damson Chola Jr. who took home the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor at the June 24 showcase. Hear all about their Jimmys experience, as well as their thoughts on the importance of arts education across the country.

The North American tour of Back to the Future is headed your way—at just under 88 miles per hour. Get to know the stars of the touring company, and then go catch them on the road before they drive their DeLorean to the next city.

The Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert was held on June 19 in Times Square. Peek inside the fourth annual event, hosted by Aladdin’s Michael James Scott and featuring performances by Black artists representing 17 Broadway shows.

Plus, look back at correspondent Perry Sook's visit to the Drama Book Shop.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, June 26