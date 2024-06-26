Two-Time Tony Winner Christian Borle Replaces Andrew Rannells in Tammy Faye Musical on Broadway

Two-time Tony winner Christian Borle will play Jim Bakker in the Elton John musical Tammy Faye on Broadway. Borle replaces Andrew Rannells, who announced his departure from the show on Tony night. Borle will star opposite two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben, who will reprise her Olivier Award-winning performance as Tammy Faye Bakker.

“Christian is one of Broadway’s most exciting leading men and I am beyond thrilled that he will be joining the company of Tammy Faye,” said Elton John in a statement. “I know Christian will perfectly capture both the humor and the darkness written into the role and I, along with the rest of the creative team, cannot wait to see him and Katie bring this unforgettable couple to life this fall.”

Borle won Tony Awards for his roles in Something Rotten and Peter and the Starcatcher and received nominations for his performances in Legally Blonde and Falsettos (acting alongside Rannells) and Some Like It Hot. Most recently, Borle starred in the Kennedy Center’s production of Bye Bye Birdie.

A retelling of the true story of the talk-show evangelists Tammy Faye Messner and Jim Bakker, Tammy Faye had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2022 and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. Rupert Goold directs the show, which features a book by James Graham and lyrics by Jake Shears. Performances will begin at Broadway's Palace Theatre on October 19 with an official opening set for November 14.