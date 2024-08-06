Our Town, Starring Jim Parsons, Completes Broadway Casting

The upcoming production of Thornton Wilder's Our Town, directed by Kenny Leon, has completed casting. The show begins performances at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on September 17, with an official opening set for October 10.

As previously reported, the cast of 28 will be led by Jim Parsons as Stage Manager, Zoey Deutch as Emily Webb and Katie Holmes as Mrs. Webb. Also featured in the cast are Billy Eugene Jones as Dr. Gibbs, Ephraim Sykes as George Gibbs, Richard Thomas as Mr. Webb, Michelle Wilson as Mrs. Gibbs, Julie Halston as Mrs. Soames and Donald Webber Jr. as Simon Stimpson.

New ensemble members Ricardo Vázquez (The Inheritance) and Greg Wood (To Kill a Mockingbird national tour) join those previously announced: Ephie Aardema, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Matthew Elijah Webb and Nimene Sierra Wureh.

The design team for Our Town will include scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, sound design by Justin Ellington and dialect coaching by Kate Wilson.

Our Town, the timeless drama of life in the village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, has become an American classic with universal appeal. Thornton Wilder’s most frequently performed play, Our Town appeared on Broadway in 1938 to wide acclaim and won the Pulitzer Prize. The production will be the first major Broadway revival of the play in nearly 25 years.