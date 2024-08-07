Anthony Edwards, Susannah Flood and Amy Warren to Star in Roundabout's The Counter

Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of Meghan Kennedy’s The Counter, directed by David Cromer, has completed casting. The show will begin performances at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on September 19 with an official opening set for October 9. The limited off-Broadway engagement will run through November 17.

The Counter will feature Anthony Edwards (NBC’s ER, Prayer for the French Republic) as Paul, Susannah Flood (Staff Meal, The Cherry Orchard) as Katie and Amy Warren (August: Osage County) as Peg.

Every morning at the local diner in a small town, a waitress refills a regular’s coffee. An unlikely friendship develops and keeps him coming back for more. But when he asks for a shocking favor, it brings to light both of their deepest secrets. The Counter is a funny, surprising, and moving meditation on the everyday connections that can change our lives.

The creative team for The Counter includes Walt Spangler (set designer), Sarah Laux (costume designer), Stacey Derosier (lighting designer) and Christopher Darbassie (sound designer).

As previously reported, Roundabout's 2024-25 season will also include the Broadway premieres of David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face and Sanaz Toossi's English, a reimagining of The Pirates of Penzance and, off-Broadway, the world premiere of Bess Wohl's Liberation.