Kimberly Akimbo National Tour, Starring Carolee Carmello, Completes Casting

Casting is complete for the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo. As previously announced, the tour will star Carolee Carmello as Kimberly and kick off in Denver, Colorado on September 22, playing more than 60 cities in 80 weeks, .

Joining Carmello will be several original Broadway company members of Kimberly Akimbo—Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Skye Alyssa Friedman and Darron Hayes—along with Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Grace Capeless (The Lion King) and Pierce Wheeler (Dear Evan Hansen national tour). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springman will be the understudies and Valerie Wright will be the Kimberly standby.

Kimberly Akimbo centers on Kimberly, who is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

The winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo features book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori. Directed by Tony nominee Jessica Stone, it opened at Broadway’s Booth Theatre in November 2022 and played its final performance in April this year.