Watch the Star-Studded Performance of 'The Impossible Dream' from Aaron Lazar's Debut Album

A video of the star-studded performance of “The Impossible Dream,” from Aaron Lazar’s upcoming debut album, has been released. Lazar, the singer and actor diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease Ameotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (A.L.S.), will release Impossible Dream on August 23.

The video highlights the vocal contributions of Josh Groban, Neil Patrick Harris, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kate Baldwin, Kelli O’Hara, Norm Lewis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brian d'Arcy James, Adrienne Warren, Christy Altomare, Shoshana Bean and many more.

Impossible Dream is produced by Grammy winner Kitt Wakeley, Jonathan Estabrooks and Lazar in association with Studio Seven Media and Emitha Studios. Additional producers include David Das, Christina Giacona, and Patrick Conlon. A portion of the album’s proceeds will benefit the ALS Network.

Check out the video below and the full lineup of guest stars here.