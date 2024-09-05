Nas, Kim Dracula, Alex Boniello and Shenseea Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis' Warriors Concept Album

The cast list for Warriors, the upcoming concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, based on the 1979 film The Warriors, continues to expand in the lead-up to its October 18 release.

Joining the cast are Grammy-winning New York rap legend Nas—who is also the album's executive producer—Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea, Australian heavy metal singer Kim Dracula and Broadway actor Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen).

Nas plays the character of Queens and Shenseaa plays DJ Lynne Pen, while Kim Dracula and Boniello play Luther and Cropsy of the Rogues, the main antagonists in the film.

They join Colman Domingo (Masai of the Gramercy Riffs), the rapper Cam'ron (Manhattan), James Remar and David Patrick Kelly (the Cops), Billy Porter (Granger), Michaela Jaé (Yaya), Mykal Kilgore (Élan), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Sully), Casey Likes (Jesse), Ghostface Killah and RZA (Staten Island), Marc Anthony (Tato), Luis Figueroa (Miguel), Flaco Navaja (Jesús) and Chris Rivers (The Bronx).

The album is produced by Grammy Award-winning Hamilton Mixtape producer Mike Elizondo. It will be released on Atlantic Records.

Warriors follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus. The film The Warriors was directed by Walter Hill, adapted from the novel of the same name by Sol Yurick.