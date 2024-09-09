Pasek and Paul Achieve EGOT Status at the Creative Arts Emmys

The 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on September 7 and 8, with the songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul achieving EGOT status, having won all four of the major American entertainment awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Pasek and Paul, along with their co-writers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, won in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for their song “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” from season three of Only Murders in the Building. They beat Sara Bareilles in the category; she was nominated for her song “The Medium Time” for Girls5eva.

Pasek and Paul’s first Tony Award came in 2017 when they won Best Original Score for Dear Evan Hansen. The same year, the duo won their first Academy Award (Oscar) for Best Original Song for “City of Stars” from La La Land. They won their first Grammy Award in 2018 for Best Musical Theater Album for the Dear Evan Hansen Original Broadway Cast Recording.

Previously, they were nominated for an Emmy for their song "In The Market For a Miracle" from A Christmas Story Live. Recently, Disney announced that development has begun on a stage version of their musical The Greatest Showman.

Elsewhere during the Saturday and Sunday night ceremonies, Alan Cumming won his first Emmy for Best Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, for The Traitors, and Dick Van Dyke accepted the Emmy for best pre-recorded Variety Special for Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 15, with Sarah Paulson, Alex Edelman, Liza Colón-Zayas and more up for awards. ABC will air the ceremony live from the Peacock Theater starting at 5PM PT/8PM ET.