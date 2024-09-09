 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Pasek and Paul Achieve EGOT Status at the Creative Arts Emmys

News
by Darryn King • Sep 9, 2024
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

The 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on September 7 and 8, with the songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul achieving EGOT status, having won all four of the major American entertainment awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Pasek and Paul, along with their co-writers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, won in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for their song “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” from season three of Only Murders in the Building. They beat Sara Bareilles in the category; she was nominated for her song “The Medium Time” for Girls5eva.

Pasek and Paul’s first Tony Award came in 2017 when they won Best Original Score for Dear Evan Hansen. The same year, the duo won their first Academy Award (Oscar) for Best Original Song for “City of Stars” from La La Land. They won their first Grammy Award in 2018 for Best Musical Theater Album for the Dear Evan Hansen Original Broadway Cast Recording.

Previously, they were nominated for an Emmy for their song "In The Market For a Miracle" from A Christmas Story Live. Recently, Disney announced that development has begun on a stage version of their musical The Greatest Showman.

Elsewhere during the Saturday and Sunday night ceremonies, Alan Cumming won his first Emmy for Best Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, for The Traitors, and Dick Van Dyke accepted the Emmy for best pre-recorded Variety Special for Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 15, with Sarah Paulson, Alex Edelman, Liza Colón-Zayas and more up for awards. ABC will air the ceremony live from the Peacock Theater starting at 5PM PT/8PM ET.

Star Files

Sara Bareilles

Alan Cumming

Articles Trending Now

  1. With McNEAL, Robert Downey Jr. Unleashes 'Digital Downey' on Broadway
  2. Othello, Starring Denzel Washington, Molly Osborne and Jake Gyllenhaal, to Play the Barrymore Theatre in February 2025
  3. Mazel Tov! Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Tie the Knot Over Labor Day Weekend
Back to Top