Alyssa Milano Makes Her Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago Tonight

Alyssa Milano, best known for her TV roles on Who's the Boss, Melrose Place and Charmed, will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on September 16. She is set to play a limited eight-week engagement through November 10 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Milano started acting at the age of seven when she beat out more than 1,500 other girls to join the cast of the national tour of Annie. On stage, she appeared in Tender Offer (Ensemble Studio Theater) and All Night Long (Second Stage). Though she didn't pursue a musical career in the U.S., her pop records were big in Japan. She also partly inspired the look of Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Milano joins Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Meanwhile, Milano's TV dad Tony Danza is paying tribute to the songs of Frank Sinatra uptown. Ay-oh! Oh-ay!

Having recently celebrated its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.