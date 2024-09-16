Alex Edelman, Liza Colón-Zayas and More Win at 2024 Emmys

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were held on September 15 at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, with a number of artists familiar to Broadway and New York theater audiences taking home awards.

Actress and playwright Liza Colón-Zayas won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in The Bear, while Alex Edelman won for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for the HBO presentation of his Tony-winning stageshow Just For Us, beating out Jacqueline Novak and Mike Birbiglia in the category.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Debicki won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Crown, Tony winner Billy Crudup won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on The Morning Show and, for her work on Hacks, Tony nominee Jean Smart won for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

The big winner of the night was Shōgun, which collected multiple wins, including Best Drama Series; some New York theatergoers may recall 1990's short-lived Shōgun: The Musical, whose lead actor was knocked out by a piece of falling scenery during previews.

As previously reported, Alan Cumming, Dick van Dyke and Pasek and Paul with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman were among those recognized at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Pasek and Paul achieveing EGOT status.

The full list of winners is available at Emmys.com.