Catch Robert Downey Jr. on Opening Night of McNEAL, Meet the Cast of Death Becomes Her and More on The Broadway Show

This week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, we're featuring some of Broadway's newest arrivals. Plus, a few longer-running fan favorites get another look.

Jez Butterworth’s The Hills of California opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on September 29. Hear from the stars of his latest family drama as they bring their London success to New York audiences.

Laura Donnelly at the opening of "The Hills of California" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Ayad Akhtar’s McNEAL, starring Robert Downey Jr. in his Broadway debut, also celebrated its official opening at Lincoln Center Theater’s Vivian Beaumont Theater on September 30. See The Broadway Show chat with Downey and the rest of the cast from the opening-night red carpet.

Death Becomes Her begins previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23, with the incomparable Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard starring as iconic beauties Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp. Find out why they predict this musical will exceed audience expectations.

The party’s roaring on at the Broadway Theatre and Jeremy Jordan leads the revel as The Great Gatsby’s title star. Look back at his sitdown with host Fadal when he was still anticipating the opening of his first Broadway musical in over a decade.

Roger Bart has been Back to the Future’s Doc Brown for over a year at the Winter Garden. See him chat with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at the beginning of his journey back in time.

Danya Taymor earned the 2024 Tony Award for her direction of Broadway’s reigning Best Musical, The Outsiders. See her walk-and-talk with correspondent Charlie Cooper just ahead of her big win.

See Sonya Balsara, Jasmine in Broadway’s Aladdin, stop by the Broadway.com studio to sing “These Palace Walls.”

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, October 2 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.