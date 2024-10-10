The Wiz's Nichelle Lewis Joins Ragtime as Sarah, Replacing Joaquina Kalukango

Nichelle Lewis will star as Sarah in the New York City Center gala presentation of Ragtime. She replaces Joaquina Kalukango, who is no longer able to perform due to scheduling conflicts. The role was originally filled by Joy Woods, who had to exit the production after being cast as Louise in the upcoming Broadway revival of Gypsy. Performances of Ragtime will run from October 30 through November 10.

Lewis made her Broadway debut last season in the role of Dorothy in The Wiz, prior to which she performed in the national tour of Hairspray.

Lewis joins Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Caissie Levy as Mother, Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh, Colin Donnell as Father, Ben Levi Ross as Younger Brother, Shaina Taub as Emma Goldman, Stephanie Styles as Evelyn Nesbit, John Clay III as Booker T. Washington, Rodd Cyrus as Harry Houdini, Matthew Lamb as The Little Boy and Tabitha Lawing as The Little Girl.

The ensemble includes Nicholas Barrón, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Billy Cohen, Aerina DeBoer, Ta’Nika Gibson, Olivia Hernandez (Kathleen), Marina Kondo, Jeff Kready (Henry Ford), Tiffany Mann (Sarah’s Friend), Morgan Marcell, Tom Nelis (Grandfather), Ramone Nelson, Kent Overshown, John Rapson (J.P. Morgan), Destinee Rea, Deandre Sevon, Kathy Voytko, Jacob Keith Watson (Willie Conklin), Alan Wiggins and Henry Witcher.

The star-studded production is directed by Tony nominee and Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet.

Ragtime, the musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name and winner of four 1998 Tony Awards, features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally. The story follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Kalukango); Latvian immigrant Tateh (Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl; and a wealthy white family led by Mother (Levy).

Music direction is by James Moore with choreography by Ellenore Scott. The creative team also includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound design by Kai Harada.