Let Us Rejoice and Be Glad: Elton John's Tammy Faye Begins Tonight on Broadway

The new Elton John musical Tammy Faye, about a traveling preacher’s wife who put the fun in faith, begins performances at the Palace Theatre on October 19. The official opening is set for November 14.

Directed by Rupert Goold, the show stars two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben, reprising her Olivier-winning performance as Tammy Faye Bakker. Brayben is joined by two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker and two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris as Reverend Jerry Falwell.

The cast also includes Nick Bailey as Paul Crouch, Charl Brown as Steve Pieters, Mark Evans as Billy Graham, Allison Guinn as Jan Crouch, Ian Lassiter as Jimmy Swaggart/Ronald Reagan/Archbishop, Raymond J. Lee as John Fletcher, Max Gordon Moore as Thomas S. Monson/Marvin Gorman, Alana Pollard as Jessica Hahn and Andy Taylor as Pat Robertson/Ted Turner. Autumn Hurlbert is the Tammy Faye Bakker alternate.

Tammy Faye had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2022 and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. The show features a book by James Graham and lyrics by ex-Scissor Sister Jake Shears.

“[Tammy Faye] fascinated the hell out of me,” John told The Associated Press. “I love people who come back from the dead, more or less. She was completely outlawed and banished, and she fought through that because of her goodness and kindness and her belief and her faith. It’s an amazing story, Shakespearean in a way.”

John added, “Most of the music is joyous because it’s set in the South and it’s gospel-[oriented]. I consider her to be joyous and so it was quite easy to write the joyous songs. I love that kind of music. I’m basically a born-again Southern person. It just appealed to me.”

Tammy Faye is Elton John's sixth stage musical, following The Lion King, Aida, Lestat, Billy Elliot and The Devil Wears Prada (the latter featuring lyrics by Shaina Taub). His 1970 tune "Your Song" is still one of the musical highlights of Broadway's Moulin Rouge!