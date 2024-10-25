 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Wicked Movie Behind-the-Scenes Special Will Air on NBC November 19

News
by Darryn King • Oct 25, 2024
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in "Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked"
(Photo: Giles Keyte/NBC)

An NBC special, airing in November, will go behind the scenes of the upcoming two-part movie adaptation of WickedDefying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked, previously scheduled to premiere November 25, will now air on November 19 at 10PM ET on NBC and be available to stream on November 20 on Peacock. 

Wicked: Part One, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will arrive in theaters on November 22.

Filmed on the movie’s Emerald City set, the special will feature Grande, Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode sharing personal memories, intimate video diaries and more from their personal journeys making the Universal Pictures film. 

The special will also feature the world premiere of a scene from the movie along with Wicked-inspired commercials from brand sponsors Lexus and Target.

The movie is directed by Jon M. Chu from a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz, the creators of the Broadway show. Wicked: Part Two will be released on November 21, 2025.

Related Shows

Wicked

from $134.40

Star Files

Cynthia Erivo

Ethan Slater

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ready for Their Close-Up: Sunset Boulevard's Glorious Comeback on Broadway
  2. Smash, Starring Robyn Hurder and Caroline Bowman, Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2025
  3. Reducio! A New, Shorter Version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Is Coming to Broadway
Back to Top