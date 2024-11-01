Original West End Cast of Operation Mincemeat Signs on for Broadway Transfer

The original London cast of Operation Mincemeat —featuring David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award winner Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts—will reprise their performances for the musical's 2025 Broadway premiere. All five will be making their Broadway debuts. As previously announced, previews will begin at the Golden Theatre on February 15, 2025, with an official opening set for March 20.

It’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII. Now in its second year at the Fortune Theatre in London's West End, the musical is written and composed by the U.K. comedy group SpitLip, comprising Cumming, Felix Hagan, Hodgson and Roberts.

An early version of Operation Mincemeat opened in London in 2019. The show opened in the West End in March 2023, earning six Olivier Award nominations, winning for Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.