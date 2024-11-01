Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights for Dame Maggie Smith on November 7

As previously announced, every Broadway theater will dim its lights to honor the actress Maggie Smith, who passed away on September 27 at the age of 89. The light-dimming will take place at 6:45PM on November 7.

“Maggie Smith was a singular talent, whose artistry graced stages and screens alike with unmatched depth and wit,” said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman & CEO of the Shubert Organization, on behalf of his fellow theater owners. “Her legacy as a remarkable actor and an inspiration to countless performers is indelible. Broadway joins her admirers worldwide in mourning her loss and celebrating her remarkable contributions. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and all who were touched by her work.”

Read the full Broadway.com obituary here.

The Broadway League decides who will be honored with the dimming of marquee lights, continuing a tradition that began in the 1950s. 2024 honorees include Chita Rivera, Hinton Battle, James Earl Jones and Gavin Creel.