Leonard Bernstein’s Wonderful Town Replaces The Wild Party in 2025 Encores! Season

Betty Comden, Rosalind Russell, Adolph Green, George Abbott, Lehman Engel and Leonard Bernstein in rehearsal for "Wonderful Town" (Billy Rose Theatre Division, The New York Public Library)

A production of Leonard Bernstein’s Wonderful Town will replace The Wild Party in New York City Center's 2025 Encores! season. Due to scheduling conflicts, The Wild Party—the 2000 Michael John LaChiusa musical—will be presented during the 2026 Encores! series. Wonderful Town will run from April 30 through May 11, 2025.

Premiering on Broadway in 1953, Wonderful Town features a book by Joseph A. Fields and Jerome Chodorov with lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball) directs the new production at New York City Center, with Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading the Encores! Orchestra.

In 1935, sisters Ruth, an aspiring writer, and Eileen, an aspiring actress, move from Ohio to Greenwich Village to pursue their artistic ambitions, overcome heartbreak, encounter an assortment of colorful characters and ultimately find love. Featuring memorable tunes like “Ohio” and “One Hundred Easy Ways,” Wonderful Town is a celebration of what makes New York the greatest city in the world: welcoming people from all over who come to fulfill their dreams.

The 2000 Encores! production of Wonderful Town, starring Donna Murphy and Laura Benanti, transferred to Broadway in 2003.

The 2025 Encores! series will also feature Urinetown directed by Teddy Bergman and Love Life directed by Victoria Clark.