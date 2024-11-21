Audra McDonald and the Stars and Creatives Behind Gypsy Speak Ahead of the First Preview Tonight

The Broadway revival of Gypsy, starring Audra McDonald as Momma Rose, begins performances at the renovated Majestic Theatre on November 21 ahead of an official opening night on December 19.

“It's overwhelming, and it's nothing I ever dreamed of having happened in my life,” McDonald told Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on The Broadway Show. But, she added, “I've certainly been a Broadway baby since I was a baby. In some ways it feels inevitable and in some ways it feels unbelievable.” (The full video segment, featuring interviews with the stars and creatives, is below.)

The show also stars Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Miss Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Miss Electra) and Kevin Csolak (Tulsa). George C. Wolfe directs, with choreography by Camille A. Brown.

The creative team includes scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Mia Neal and makeup design by Michael Clifton. Music direction and supervision is by Andy Einhorn with additional orchestrations and arrangements by Daryl Waters.

First produced on Broadway in 1959 with Ethel Merman in the lead role, Gypsy is loosely based on striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee's 1957 autobiography. Since its Broadway premiere, Gypsy has been revived four times, with the role of Momma Rose performed by Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Bernadette Peters and Patti LuPone. Lansbury, Daly and LuPone all won Tony Awards for their performances.

Check out the full video segment below.