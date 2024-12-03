Tony Nominee Hailey Kilgore and Carlos Valdes Will Star in Hadestown on Broadway; Tom Hewitt to Rejoin the Cast

Hadestown is about to welcome a new Orpheus and Eurydice—and welcome back a former Hades.

Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore takes over the role of Eurydice in the show, while Colombian-American actor Carlos Valdes will play Orpheus. Additionally, Tony nominee Tom Hewitt will rejoin the company in the role of Hades. The trio step into their roles on January 14, 2025, succeeding Maia Reficco, Jordan Fisher and Phillip Boykin, who play their final performance on January 12.

Kilgore was last on Broadway as Ti Moune in Once on this Island, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. Valdes is best known for his recurring role on CW’s The Flash. He made his Broadway debut in Once, playing multiple instruments on stage.

Hewitt’s Broadway credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago, The Rocky Horror Show (Tony nomination) and The Lion King.

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Lillias White as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice and Allison Russell as Persephone. They are joined by Shea Renee, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai and Tanner Ray Wilson.

With music, lyrics and book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown is in its fifth year at the Walter Kerr Theatre.