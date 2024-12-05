F. Murray Abraham to Perform Samuel Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape

Stage and screen veteran F. Murray Abraham will perform Samuel Beckett’s one-act monologue Krapp’s Last Tape as part of a triptych of plays presented by Irish Repertory Theatre. Beckett Briefs will begin previews January 15, 2025, with opening night set for January 26, for a limited run through March 9 at Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

Abraham’s Broadway credits include Angels in America, Mauritius and, most recently, It’s Only a Play. Earlier this year, he starred in the Broadway-bound Stephen Schwartz musical The Queen of Versailles in Boston opposite Kristin Chenoweth and received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his role in HBO’s The White Lotus.

In Krapp’s Last Tape, an aged man reviews his life with the assistance of his younger self heard on autobiographical tape recordings. Gary Oldman will make his return to the U.K. stage performing the piece in April.

Encompassing all stages of life from birth to the afterlife, Beckett Briefs will also feature performances of the short plays Not I and Play. Not I will feature Sarah Street, while Play will feature Roger Dominic Casey, Kate Forbes and Sarah Street.

Beckett Briefs will feature scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, costume design by Orla Long, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, sound design by M. Florian Staab and sound design and original music by Tony Award winner Ryan Rumery (Stereophonic).

Later in 2025, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will perform in Jamie Lloyd’s production of Beckett’s best known work, Waiting for Godot.