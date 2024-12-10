Glengarry Glen Ross, Starring Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Michael McKean, to Play Palace Theatre

The upcoming Broadway revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross will play the Palace Theatre. Performances of the strictly limited 12-week run will begin March 10, 2025, with an official opening set for March 31.

As previously announced, the show will star Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Kieran Culkin as Richard Roma, Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk as Shelly Levene, Academy Award nominee Michael McKean as George Aaronow, Emmy and Grammy nominee Bill Burr as Dave Moss, Donald Webber Jr. as John Williamson, Howard W. Overshown as Baylen and John Pirruccello as James Lingk. Patrick Marber directs, with production design by Scott Pask and lighting design by Jen Schriever.

Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job—a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.