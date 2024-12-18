Eureka Day Gets a Booster Shot, Extends on Broadway by Two Weeks

Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector's dark comedy about a heated vaccine policy debate at a California private school, has extended by two weeks. The production, which opened on December 16 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, will now run through February 2, 2025.

The cast of Eureka Day features Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, Tony nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony winner Bill Irwin and Emmy nominee Thomas Middleditch. Anna D. Shapiro directs.

Broadway.com was there on opening night to capture the stars hitting the red carpet.

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.