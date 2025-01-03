Greg Hildreth to Join Broadway's Chicago as Amos Hart

Greg Hildreth will join Broadway’s Chicago as Amos Hart. Hildreth will take over the role from Red Concepción, who will play his final performance on January 4. Hildreth begins performances at the Ambassador Theatre on January 6.

Hildreth’s Broadway credits include Cinderella, Frozen, The Rose Tattoo and, most recently, Company.

The current cast of Chicago features Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. As previously reported, singer, actress and TV star Erika Jayne—whose performance of Roxie Hart in the show was cut short by the pandemic in 2020—will will temporarily replace Marroquín as Roxie from January 20 through February 9.

Broadway.com recently spent time with the cast of Chicago, including since-departed star Sebastián Yatra, for a backstage photo feature. The show is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.