Wicked Tops SAG Awards Short List with Five Nominations

Nominations for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on January 8. The list of nominees was distributed via press release in lieu of a live announcement, due to the ongoing California wildfires.

Wicked made its way to the top of the pack with five nominations, including three recognizing the individual performances by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. The film also earned nominations for Cast in a Motion Picture and Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

A number of theater veterans filled out the list of nominees including the entirety of the Male Actor in a Leading Role category, comprising Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Tony winner Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Craig, Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody (who recently made his London stage debut). Kieran Culkin, set to appear this spring in Glengarry Glen Ross, finds himself in a category with his former Succession costar Jeremy Strong, a 2024 Tony Award winner (Culkin recently won that face-off at the Golden Globes).

The Female Actor in a Drama Series category includes Tony nominees Kathy Bates (also a nominee for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series) and Allison Janney, while Tony and Olivier Award winner Eddie Redmayne, recently seen as the Emcee in Cabaret on Broadway earned a nomination for Male Actor in a Drama Series. The Female Actor in a Comedy Series category also includes Tony nominee Jean Smart, whose role in Hacks won her the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.

The SAG Awards are presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, recognizing outstanding performances in film and prime time television. This year's ceremony, hosted by Kristen Bell, will be held on February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and will be streamed live on Netflix. In addition to the competitive awards, Jane Fonda will be presented with the Guild’s Life Achievement Award.

For the complete list of nominees, visit the SAG Awards website here.