Eureka Day Announces Final Broadway Extension

Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector's dark comedy about a heated vaccine policy debate at a California private school, has extended its Broadway run for a second and final time. The production, which opened December 16, 2024 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, will now run through February 16.

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, the cast of Eureka Day features Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz as Meiko, Tony nominee Amber Gray as Carina, two-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht as Suzanne, Tony winner Bill Irwin as Don and Emmy nominee Thomas Middleditch as Eli. Eboni Flowers will assume the role of Carina starting February 1 as Gray heads to London to reprise her performance in Hadestown.

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.