Country Star Orville Peck and Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada Will Be Cabaret's Next Emcee and Sally Bowles

The Broadway revival of Cabaret will welcome country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada to the Kit Kat Club as the production's next Emcee and Sally Bowles. Peck and Noblezada will play a limited 16-week engagement at the August Wilson Theatre from March 31 through July 20, replacing current stars Adam Lambert and Auliʻi Cravalho, who play their final performance on March 29. Casting for the roles of Emcee and Sally Bowles after July 20 will be announced this summer.

Peck, who makes his Broadway debut in Cabaret, is a South African country musician who has become known for wearing masks and rarely showing his face publicly. He released his debut album Pony in 2018, followed by Bronco in 2022 and last year’s duets album, Stampede. Peck trained as an actor at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and performed in the Mischief Theatre production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong in the West End in 2016.

Noblezada plays her final performance as Daisy in Broadway's The Great Gatsby on January 30 and heads to London to reprise her Tony-nominated performance as Eurydice in Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre from February 11 through March 9. She made her Broadway debut in Miss Saigon in 2017, earning her first Tony nomination for her performance as Kim.

"The Emcee has been my dream role since I was a teenager," said Peck in a statement. "The nature of the character allows for complete freedom of individual expression. It can be portrayed through such a vast range of emotions, perspectives and performance styles. That kind of freedom is every actor's dream. I truly cannot believe I’m getting to make my Broadway debut in one of my favorite shows and in probably my favorite role in all of musical theater. I grew up in the theater. I was a working actor and a dancer for many years before I started making music. I did the hustle, and the struggle, for a long time, trying to make things happen for myself. But it taught me so much of who I am as a performer and a person, so it feels very full circle to be making a return to it at this point in my career.”

Noblezada commented, “While studying musical theater in school, Cabaret always stood out. I was, and am, amazed by the lineage of theater royalty who have been in the show. And Sally Bowles to me is simply… fascinating. She is like a totally conscious child who is also completely unhinged. Almost clownish. But real and raw and in your face. And that character amidst and against that backdrop of such an evil reality is painfully surreal. I am totally psyched to start learning more. And I am ready to be as submissive as possible to the iconic world that is Cabaret.”

In addition to Lambert and Cravalho, Cabaret stars two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, and Michelle Aravena as Fritzie/Kost.

With a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. It features the songs "Willkommen," "Don’t Tell Mama," "Mein Herr," "Maybe This Time," "Money" and the iconic title number. For this production, guests are invited to explore the Kit Kat Club and meet its seductive denizens before curtain time.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, while scenic and costume designer Tom Scutt oversaw the August Wilson's transformation into the Kit Kat Club, earning a Tony for his efforts. The production, which collected a total of nine 2024 Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Musical, also features choreography by Julia Cheng, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Jennifer Whyte. Angus MacRae composed the original music for the Prologue.