Hell's Kitchen Wins Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album

Hell's Kitchen, the Alicia Keys-scored Broadway musical now running at the Shubert Theatre, won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The honor was announced at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, held on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Recipients of the award include original cast members Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Meleah Joi Moon (principal vocalists), along with Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys and Tom Kitt (producers), with Keys also recognized as composer and lyricist.

Also nominated for Best Musical Theater album this year were Merrily We Roll Along, The Notebook, The Outsiders, Suffs and The Wiz. Notably, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, Stereophonic, was not nominated.

Hell’s Kitchen is a New York City coming-of-age story and mother-daughter love story inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. It follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. The show is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The cast of Hell's Kitchen currently features Tony Award-winning original cast members Moon and Lewis, Tony-nominated original cast member Dixon, Jessica Vosk and Phillip Johnson Richardson.