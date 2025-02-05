Eureka Day Casts Its Post-Broadway Engagement at the Kennedy Center

The Broadway production of Eureka Day, the vaccine-debate comedy by Jonathan Spector, will have a post-Broadway engagement at the Kennedy Center. The production will play the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater from March 7 through 22.

Eureka Day at the Kennedy Center will star Tony Carlin as Don, Joe Carroll as Eli, Eboni Flowers as Carina, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Laura Thompson as Suzanne, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz reprising her Broadway role as Meiko and Teresa Avia Lim as Winter.

The Broadway premiere of Eureka Day opened December 16, 2024, starring Yakura-Kurtz, Tony nominee Amber Gray as Carina, two-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht as Suzanne, Tony winner Bill Irwin as Don and Emmy nominee Thomas Middleditch as Eli. Anna D. Shapiro directs. The show recently extended its run through February 16.

The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by two-time Tony Award nominee Jen Schriever, original music and sound design by Drama Desk Award nominees Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen, projection design by Tony Award nominee David Bengali, intimacy and sensitivity coordination by Ann C. James and vocal coaching by Gigi Buffington.

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.