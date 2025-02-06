The Cast of Drag: The Musical Welcomes Tamika Lawrence and More

Drag: The Musical will welcome new cast members to New World Stages this month. Two-time Grammy Award winner Tamika Lawrence will take over the role of Dixie Coxworth (currently played by Liisi LaFontaine) beginning February 26, while Lisa Helmi Johanson will step in for J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz/Liberty Van Der Snatch from February 17 through March 24. As previously announced, the show's co-writer and original star Alaska Thunderf*ck will return to the role of Kitty Galloway on February 8.

The cast also features Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, with Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternating in the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson. Adam Pascal plays straight-man Tom Hutchinson.

The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Peli Naomi Woods, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr. and Adrian Villegas.

In Drag: The Musical, two drag houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip synching allowed.

The show is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. The book, music and lyrics are by Thunderf*ck, multi-platinum producer/songwriter Tomas Costanza and songwriter Ashley Gordon.