Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends Announces New Cast Members Ahead of Pre-Broadway Engagement

News
by Hayley Levitt • Feb 7, 2025
The company of "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends" in rehearsal at Manhattan Theatre Club
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends begins performances February 8 at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of its Broadway engagement this spring. With the start of its pre-Broadway run, ensemble member Kevin Earley replaces David Harris, who was previously announced for the production. Greg Mills also joins the company.

Old Friends plays on the West Coast through March 9, beginning previews at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre March 25 where it opens April 8. Broadway performances run through June 1. Devised by Cameron Mackintosh, the show is a follow-up to the revues Side by Side by Sondheim and Putting It Together. It is directed by Matthew Bourne, who also lends musical staging, with Julia McKenzie and choreography by Stephen Mear.

The cast features two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, Tony Award winner Lea SalongaJasmine ForsbergKate Jennings Grant, Kevin Earley, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin LeeKyle SeligJacob Dickey, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna RidingJeremy SecombMaria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood. Greg Mills, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Peter Neureuther round out the ensemble. 

